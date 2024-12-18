ABVP delegation submits memorandum to sports minister

A delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Wednesday, met Union Minister for Youth affairs Mansukh Mandaviya and submitted a memorandum to him regarding the shortcomings in the field of sports. In the memorandum, the student wing of the BJP advocated a Fit India Movement at the village level by making centers at the district level.

Moreover, it also pointed out at fixing the management of sports infrastructure and providing necessary equipment related to training in the educational institutions of the country.

Furthermore, training of players for their high performance in all the five sports universities of Uttar Pradesh and timely appointment of faculties in these universities and making sports and physical education subjects compulsory till class 12. Additionally, ABVP requested the Minister to take necessary steps to remove irregularities in mapping of sports at the state level and regular monitoring of Nehru Yuva Kendra, by linking it with other governments as well as social organizations.

Speaking about the meeting, ABVP National General Secretary Dr. Virendra Singh Solanki said, “The delegation of ABVP met the Sports and Youth Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with an aim of providing a stress-free and drug-free environment to the youth of the country under the campaign of Fit India Movement.”

He added that in order to provide a healthy environment and regular implementation of Nehru Yuva Kendra, demand was made to link it with other government organizations and to regularize sports centers and we are confident that the Sports Ministry will consider our demands.