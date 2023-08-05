Abrogation of Article 370 brought peace in J&K: L-G Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that by abrogating Article 370 four years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended the discriminatory system which harbored separatism and nepotism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This ushered sustained peace, dignity, security, equal access to resources for new aspirations, new resolutions for J&K’s glorious future,” the Lt Governor said.

The L-G handed over appointment letters to Anganwadi Sanginis and Sahayikas, and specially fitted 2832 scooty’s to persons with disabilities across the UT at a ceremony held in Srinagar.

He also launched Mission Youth’s Protsahan Scheme and Soft skill Training and Coaching program for Judicial and other Legal Services.

Sinha said: “The unprecedented growth and peace is a testament to the dedication, hard work, meticulous planning and implementation of team J&K. I dedicate these initiatives to the people, who are working with commitment to build corruption-free, fear-free and aatmanirbhar J&K.”

The new initiatives of Mission Youth will empower youngsters, help them to become leaders of tomorrow and change makers, he added.

He said the complete dismantling of terror sympathizers and secessionist network has allowed the society to live with freedom, live without fear.

“We have laid a new foundation for the growth and prosperity of J&K. We have ended decades of tyranny and terror ecosystem. Under the leadership of Prime Minister, we have established a lasting peace, which has brought social justice, opportunity and dignity to people,” he said.

Reiterating the commitment of the UT Administration to the service of the common man, the Lt Governor said the Government is dedicated to the ideals of social justice and equality. Today, the poorest of the poor feel that the Government belongs to them, he added.

He said, “the biggest change is visible on the ground as people are living freely after so many decades. Street protests, closure of schools, colleges for 150 days a year, stone pelting and separatism have ended”.

“Today, youth are going home late at night while holding a guitar and after spending quality time on the riverfront. Pakistan backed propaganda has failed on ground and everyone is enjoying the peace. I believe this is the biggest achievement,” the Lt Governor said.

At the ceremony, the Lt Governor also acknowledged the significant contribution of various sections of society in J&K’s growth and development. Youth, women and farmers are at the forefront of advancing and improving quality of life and all round development for inclusive J&K, he said.