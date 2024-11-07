Abrogation of Art 370 passed by Parliament will not be restored: BJP

Condemning the Congress-led INDIA bloc for passing a resolution seeking to reinstate Article 370 in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the BJP on Thursday affirmed that the abrogation of Article 370 will not be restored and the opposition alliance’s efforts to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India will not succeed.

Condemning the Congress-led INDI Alliance for passing a resolution seeking to reinstate Article 370 in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, the BJP on Thursday affirmed that the abrogation of Article 370 will not be reinstated and “the INDI Alliance’s efforts to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India will not succeed”.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani challenged Congress leadership, particularly the Gandhi family, to clarify whether they support terrorism or the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Irani accused the INDI Alliance of attempting to undermine the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, despite having pledged to uphold it. She condemned the actions of the Congress-led INDI Alliance, alleging that they trampled on the rights of tribals, Dalits, and women in Jammu and Kashmir.

An awakened India will not tolerate such actions, she said.

The senior BJP leader conveyed that the abrogation of Article 370 passed by the Parliament will not be reinstated and the INDI Alliance’s efforts to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India will not succeed.

Irani expressed her outrage as an Indian over the Congress-led INDI alliance’s attempt to introduce a resolution in the House that goes against the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Irani said the resolution on Article 370 is against the Constitution and the directions of the Supreme Court.

“Today, I stand as an Indian outraged at the attempt by the Congress-led INDI alliance to bring to the floor of the House a resolution that is against the Indian Constitution. A resolution that stands against the Indian Constitution and the opinion of the Supreme Court of India,” she said.

Further criticising the INDI alliance, the senior BJP leader asked them if the parties stand for terrorism in the region and against the rights of disadvantaged groups.

“The resolution brought by the INDI alliance led by Congress brings to the fore many questions. Does it stand against the rights of Dalits, tribals, children and women?… Congress leadership, particularly the Gandhi family, needs to answer – do they stand for terrorism and stand against the development of Jammu and Kashmir? Do they stand against the Constitution of India,” she added.

Irani said the resolution passed by the INDI Alliance yesterday shows their intent to challenge the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

She questioned the leaders of the INDI Alliance, asking who gave Congress and the National Conference the authority to disrespect and undermine the decisions of the Indian Parliament and Supreme Court?

The senior BJP leader said the Dalit and OBC communities in Jammu and Kashmir, after years of struggle, finally received their rightful constitutional protections. Additionally, women, who are constitutionally guaranteed protection from abuse and violence, received their legal safeguards following the revocation of Article 370, the former Union Minister said.

She questioned the Congress-led INDI alliance whether they opposed the rights of the tribals, Dalits, women, and children?

Irani emphasised that yesterday’s resolution reflects the tactical support of Congress and INDI Alliance leaders for extremism and terrorism.

“It is widely known across India that after the abrogation of Article 370, there has been an 80 per cent decrease in the death toll of civilians. Furthermore, terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have dropped by 70 per cent since the removal of Article 370,” she said.