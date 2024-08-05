Abrogation of Art 370 in J&K was watershed moment: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled Parliament’s five-year-old decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35 (A), calling it a watershed moment that led to the beginning of a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Mr Modi posted on X: “Today we mark 5 years since the Parliament of India decided to abrogate Articles 370 and 35 (A), a watershed moment in our nation’s history. It was the start of a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.”

“It meant that the Constitution of India was implemented in these places in letter and spirit, in line with the vision of the great men and women who made the Constitution,” the Prime Minister said.

He posted “With abrogation came security, dignity and opportunity for the women, youth, backward, tribal and marginalised communities who were deprived of the fruits of development. At the same time, it has ensured that corruption, which plagued J&K for decades, has been kept at bay.”

“I assure the people of J&K and Ladakh that our Government will keep working for them and fulfil their aspirations in the coming times,” the Prime Minister said.