Abhay roars again: Asiatic lions and crocodiles breathe new life into Ranchi zoo

A powerful roar pierced the quiet green corridors of Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park today as “Abhay”, a 14-year-old Asiatic lion, and his companion “Shabari”, a 4-year-old lioness, arrived at their new home in Ranchi. Alongside them came a young pair of crocodiles, marking a significant boost to the zoo’s dwindling big cat population and enriching its biodiversity.

The four animals—brought under a structured inter-zoo wildlife exchange programme with Nandanvan Zoo & Safari, Nava Raipur—were formally introduced to their enclosures today under expert supervision. The event was marked by a modest welcome ceremony in the presence of senior forest officials including Ashok Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Paritosh Upadhyay, PCCF (Wildlife), and zoo director Jabbar Singh.

For Ranchi’s zoo-goers and wildlife enthusiasts, the arrival marks a much-awaited return of the regal roar. In recent months, the zoo had lost its three lions—Jaya, Biru, and a hybrid lioness Priyanka—to age-related causes, leaving only one hybrid lion, Shashank, in residence. The absence was not only felt in visitor enthusiasm but had also raised concerns over the zoo’s diminishing representation of apex predators.

Sprawled over 104 hectares, Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park houses 91 animal species, a figure now enriched with these new additions. Enclosure preparations had already been completed in advance, ensuring the animals could be viewed by the public from day one.

The introduction of these animals is not merely cosmetic. Wildlife experts underscore that such exchanges play a vital role in conservation, education, and species propagation—key mandates of any modern zoological park. Zoo officials and forest department staff worked in coordinated fashion to ensure the smooth transfer and acclimatization of the animals.

As word spread, the zoo witnessed an early surge in footfall, with children and families lining up to catch a glimpse of the new arrivals. The management expressed optimism that this renewed interest will bolster its broader vision: to elevate the zoo to international standards as a centre for biodiversity, education, and conservation.

With Abhay’s arrival, the echoing roar that once symbolised the pride of Jharkhand’s largest zoo has returned—signaling not just the presence of lions, but a revitalised commitment to wildlife preservation.