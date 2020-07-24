In the Sanjeet Yadav case, the lab technician from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur who was abducted on June 22, was murdered on June 26-27 by his friends and his body was thrown into the Pandu river, said police. Five people have been detained in this case.

28-year-old man’s family had alleged a week ago that a police team failed to stop his abductors from escaping with Rs 30 lakh ransom.

Last week, an inquiry was ordered after Sanjeet’s family staged a sit-in protest outside Kanpur police chief Dinesh Kumar P’s office. They alleged they were asked to arrange a ransom of Rs 30 lakh by a police team and give it to kidnappers. The family said they handed over the money to the abductors on July 13, however, they ran away with money although there was heavy police presence, reported NDTV.

A station house officer was suspended in this case, but the police said that no money was given to the kidnappers. The family also backtracked from their earlier allegation. But later said that they were “pressured” to say that “no money was taken from them”, according to NDTV report.

His body, has still not been recovered by police as yet.

Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said that the information about the murder of Yadav, was received from five persons who had been detained by the police.

Among those detained, are two of Sanjeet’s friends. The motive behind the kidnapping and murder is still not known.

The Kanpur police had landed in a major controversy after it asked the family of a kidnapped man to pay the ransom money to the kidnappers.

The family arranged for the money, Rs 30 lakh, and went to the designated spot on the Gujaini railway track on July 13.

The police were apparently waiting in the wings to swoop down on the kidnapper.

However, the entire plan went awry when the kidnapper fled with the money and there was no sign of the victim.

According to reports, Sanjeet, son of Chaman Singh who worked at a local pathology lab, was kidnapped on June 22.

The kidnappers called up the family and demanded Rs 30 lakh as ransom. Subsequently, Chaman Singh lodged a complaint and a FIR was registered at the Barra police station.

On the advice of the police, Chaman Singh managed to arrange the ransom amount and, as asked by the police, he handed it over to the kidnapper.

“However, the police said that they are clueless about the whereabouts of the kidnappers as well as my son,” Singh told reporters.

A video of his daughter crying for help from the media and the police has also gone viral on the social media.

The family blamed the local police for botching up the investigations.

The SSP said on Friday that separate teams have been formed and further investigations were on to trace the body of the victim. He also assured to investigate the role of the cops and said that if found guilty, they will face strict action.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has attacked the UP Police and said that law and order situation in the state has been failing badly.

She took to Twitter and shared the video of the sister of the deceased Sanjeet Yadav. She said, ” In Uttar Pradesh, law and order situation has been failing badly. They are killing common people and announcing it loudly as well. Either at home, road or office nobody feels safe. After Vikram Joshi, now in Kanpur, abducted Sanjeet Yadav too has been murdered…”

उप्र में कानून व्यवस्था दम तोड़ चुकी है। आम लोगों की जान लेकर अब इसकी मुनादी की जा रही है। घर हो, सड़क हो, ऑफिस हो कोई भी खुद को सुरक्षित महसूस नहीं करता। विक्रम जोशी के बाद अब कानपुर में अपहृत संजीत यादव की हत्या। खबरों के मुताबिक..1/2 pic.twitter.com/SGFRLstgrT — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 24, 2020

“According to reports, police asked to give ransom money to kidnappers, and now he has been murdered. This is a new ‘goondaraj’. In this’ jungleraj’ law and order in state has surrendered to the goons,” she further tweeted.