In the heinous Kanpur encounter incidence in which eight police personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police were killed, the Kanpur Police will invoke the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused.

“Six people, including gangster Vikas Dubey, his nephew Amar Dubey, maternal uncle Prem Prakash Pandey, Atul Dubey, Bauwa Dubey and Prabhat Mishra have been killed in encounters with police,” told the newly appointed SSP Preetinder Singh.

“Besides, we have arrested five other accused who are in jail. A total of 14 others are still absconding and non-bailable warrants have been issued against them,” Singh added.

“We are now in the process of moving papers to the district authorities for slapping NSA against the five arrested. The properties of all the absconding aides of Vikas will be attached once the formality in this regard will be over.”

He further said, “For illegal encroachment on land by the accused persons, police have decided to also book them under Gangster Act and seek the help of district revenue officials as several complaints have surfaced against them in this regard after the Bikru incident.”

The SSP further said the police had also put up posters with the names and photographs of 14 aides of the gangster at vantage positions in the city and all of them have been declared proclaimed absconders.

There are various posters put up at various crossings, railway stations and bus stands with the photographs of the absconders in the case.

Photographs of Vikas Dubey and those killed in encounters have been marked with cross.

In one of the most sensational and barbaric incident, eight Uttar Pradesh Police personnel were shot dead and at least seven others seriously injured including a civilian as they went to arrest local criminal Vikas Dubey and his gang in the wee hours of July 3.

Dubey was allegedly was informed about the raid beforehand. It is said that Vikas Dubey had received a tip-ff form the police station about the impending raid after which he prepared for the attack on cops.