Aatmnirbhar Abhiyan is about the change in resources, physical infrastructure, technology, economic and strategic might, but the biggest transformation is in the realm of instinct, action and reaction which is in sync with the mood of India’s young people, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the 18th convocation of Tezpur University in Assam through video conferencing, PM also commented that today is a moment to remember and cherish for a lifetime for over 1200 students.

He stated the sentiment contained in the University anthem, which was written by Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The premier university is situated in a place where there is architecture like Agnigad, Kolia-Bhomora bridge over mighty Brahmaputra river, and more precisely eminent personalities like Bhupen-da, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha etc recognized Tezpur as their sacred work place, he added.