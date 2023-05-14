AAP’s newly-elected MP Rinku meets Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) newly-elected Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku on Sunday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to seek his guidance and discuss plans for serving the people of Punjab in the Lok Sabha.

The AAP on Saturday wrested the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat from the Congress with the party candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku winning a margin of 58,691 votes.

Rinku arrived at the Delhi CM’s residence on Sunday morning. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Dr Ashok Mittal were also present during the meeting.

After the meeting, Sushil Kumar Rinku addressed the media. He expressed his gratitude towards the AAP National Convenor, saying, “It was under Arvind Kejriwal’s guidance that we were able to win the bypoll in Jalandhar.”

He also talked about the role of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and credited the people-centric developmental work in the state over the past year for their success in Jalandhar.

Rinku highlighted that his constituency, Jalandhar, is undergoing construction work on several flyovers and roads that need to be expedited. He also mentioned how progress of the Adampur airport had abruptly stopped, and said that he plans to prioritise addressing these issues in Lok Sabha.

He acknowledged that his term as a Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar is only 11 months but emphasised that the AAP’s vision for the constituency extends beyond just this current term.

“Although I have been elected for a short period, AAP’s roadmap for the constituency will be both for my current term and the longer term, we are going to work while keeping the next five years in mind,” he concluded.