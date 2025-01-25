AAP’s new campign poster features Rahul Gandhi in ‘dishonest’ list

With the poster war intensifying ahead of the Delhi legislative assembly polls, AAP for the first time has included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in its poster released on social media, amongst other leaders, prominently those of the BJP, whom the AAP deemed as “dishonest.”

Interestingly, the AAP and Congress are part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc but are not contesting Delhi assembly election together, while they had also fought the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab separately.

AAP’s poster released on Saturday had the caption, “Kejriwal ki imandari sare beyimano par padegi bhari,” which means AAP chief’s honesty will give a tough time to the dishonest.

The poster also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, BJP leader Anurag Thakur, saffron party’s candidate from New Delhi seat Parvesh Verma, Congress leaders Ajay Maken, grand old party’s poll candidate from New Delhi Sandeep Dikshit and other saffron party leaders including Vijendra Gupta and Rameshi Bidhuri.

Meanwhile, lambasting AAP chief, Congress leader and poll candidate from Kalkaji assembly seat Alka Lamba said that if he has courage, then he should announce that he is leaving the INDIA bloc.

She claimed that it was AAP which was desperate to form an alliance in the Lok Sabha polls with the Congress.

While speaking to a news agency, Lamba said that Congress had made a mistake fighting Lok Sabha polls in alliance with AAP in Delhi, while also hit-out at the AAP chief over not fulfilling promises made to the women in Punjab regarding the Rs 1000 allowance, which they did not receive.

She also said that he must apologize to Sandeep Dikshit, because earlier he had disrespected his mother Sheila Dikshit.