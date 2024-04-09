AAP to challenge HC verdict on Kejriwal plea in SC: Bharadwaj

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said that it would move the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court’s verdict to dismiss Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Addressing a press conference here senior, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the party did not agree with the HC’s decision and will challenge the order that dismissed Delhi CM’s plea against his arrest.

He further alleged that the federal probe agency had obtained the statements from witnesses by threatening them. Bharadwaj claimed that the witnesses got bail in the excise policy case only after they gave statements against Kejriwal.

The AAP leader further said that statements recorded by a person under fear do not have relevance, despite being recorded in front of a magistrate.

Bharadwaj further claimed that Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy’s statement is being used in the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, and further said that he had given a total of seven statements to the ED and in six of those had said nothing against Delhi CM, but when his name was taken in the seventh statement, his son Raghav Reddy got bail, while he was given a ticket to contest LS polls by NDA’s ally TDP.

He claimed that the witnesses have themselves alleged in the court that they were beaten up to make them change their statement, and even his ear drums got injured due to that, Bharadwaj said about Chandan Reddy.

Speaking about Arun Pillai, the AAP leader claimed that he was threatened in connection with his family, while Samir Mahendru had alleged that his family was threatened by the ED in an attempt to make him give a false statement.

Talking of AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s case, Bharadwaj said that the arguments that were given in his matter in the High Court were also placed before the Supreme Court, and he was provided relief, and added that the AAP has faith in the court.

“We will go to the Supreme Court and we have full faith on the apex court that justice will be delivered,” Bharadwaj said.