AAP supports protesting bus marshals, reiterates commitment to their reinstatement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed its solidarity with the bus marshals protesting near the lieutenant governor’s (LG) House on Thursday demanding their reinstatement after being abruptly dismissed last year.

AAP leaders visited the protest site and reiterated the party’s commitment to resolving the issue of the agitating marshals amicably.

Senior AAP Leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was also present on the occasion, assured the protestors of unconditional support on behalf of the party and Delhi government.

He urged the LG to spare time for a joint meeting over the issue with all MLAs.

Recently, the Delhi Legislative Assembly unanimously resolved to pursue the reinstatement of the terminated Bus Marshals. It also decided that all MLAs of the AAP and the BJP would go and meet the LG on October 3 to get their files cleared. However, the BJP and the LG failed to respond to the AAP’s request for a meeting on the issue on Thursday, the AAP claimed.

Bharadwaj further said that the only purpose of the party delegation’s visit was to extend support for an amicable resolution of the issue.

“We’ve not come here to fight. On September 26th, it was decided in the Delhi Assembly, the highest decision-making body in Delhi, that on October 3rd, the first day of Navratri, all AAP and BJP MLAs would meet with the LG. We are ready to sign any document the LG wants, and we will ensure that the Bus Marshals are reinstated,” he added.

He has criticised the delay in resolving the matter and appealed against treating the marshals like a “football” between political parties. “We are here in solidarity with the protestors, we are now waiting for the BJP to also come and extend support,” the AAP leader added.

Delhi Cabinet Ministers, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahalawat, along with MLAs, Kuldeep Kumar, Sanjeev Jha, Dilip Pandey, Bhawana Gaur, Haji Yunus, Shivcharan Goel, Akhileshpati Tripathi, Vishesh Ravi, Rajesh Gupta, Praveen Kumar, Rohit Mehraulia, Rajkumari Dhillon, and Rajesh Rishi, were also present at the protest site.