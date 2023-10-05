AAP slams BJP, Modi Govt for arrest of Sanjay Singh without evidence

Lashing out at the Union government over the arrest of party MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor scam case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that the Modi Government, driven by the fear of defeat from the INDIA bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, hastily arrested Sanjay Singh without any proof.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, AAP’s Delhi state convenor and Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai slammed the BJP and the Modi Government for arresting AAP MP Sanjay Singh without evidence.

He said just like in Manish Sisodia’s case, where the ED found nothing, similarly, in Sanjay Singh’s case, the ED found nothing in their raids. “Yet, he was arrested due to orders from higher authorities,” Rai alleged.

Rai said just as the BJP suffered a significant defeat against AAP in the MCD elections, the INDIA alliance will also defeat BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“History teaches us that if someone starts dreaming of winning elections by imprisoning people for power, they should be prepared for their bail to be forfeited,” he said.

While senior AAP leader and MLA Dilip Pandey said the whole country is watching, the BJP has launched its two-star campaigners, ED and CBI for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While the AAP is raising its voice against despotic rule of the Central Government, 40 raids are being conducted on opposition leaders by the ED at different locations in the country, he said.

Earlier, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Delhi government minister and AAP leader Atishi said that in the last 15 months, the ED and CBI have deployed more than 500 officers to investigate the case.

She said these officers have carried out searches at thousands of locations, but found no evidence of any corruption.

“They have not been able to produce any evidence in the court. They raided Manish Sisodia’s office and residence and found nothing. But the BJP needs no evidence. Without any proof of corruption, Sisodia was arrested. Now the story is being repeated with Sanjay Singh,” the AAP leader alleged.

Training her guns at the BJP, Atishi said, “I want to challenge the BJP that even if a single rupee of corruption is found from Sanjay Singh’s residence, then the proof should be presented before the country.”

“I invite the BJP to send ED, and CBI to raid Singh’s paternal house and his bank locker. I can challenge that not even a single paisa of corruption would be found,” she added.