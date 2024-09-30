AAP remembers broken roads after Kejriwal’s resignation: Yadav

In a fresh criticism against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav alleged that despite being in power for over a decade, the party was unaware of the broken roads in the city and remembered it only after Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation from Chief Minister’s post.

Leveling allegations against CM, he claimed that Atishi’s concern over the pathetic condition of city’s roads is a mere drama to mislead the people.

“Kejriwal urged Atishi to start repair work of the damaged roads on a “war footing”, and she in turn gave the responsibility of identifying the broken roads to her Ministers, which raises the question that what were these Ministers and the AAP MLAs doing for the past 12 years? Were they not living in Delhi, or were they unaware of the plight of the people,” asked the Congress leader.

He also alleged that Kejriwal was only trying to stay in the limelight and stay put in the CM residence for as long as he can by raising the issues he should have addressed when he was the CM. He added that Kejriwal’s strategy was to pass on the blame of the condition of the dilapidated roads and other problems of Delhi to Atishi and her Cabinet, which he himself had neglected over the years when he was CM.