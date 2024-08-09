AAP MP Sanjay Singh seeks more time to surrender in court

Aam Admi Party(AAP) MP Sanjay Singh and former SP MLA Anoop Sanda on Friday asked for more time to surrender after their appeal was rejected in the 2001 protest incident.

The MP on Friday demanded to fix another date for the surrender on the grounds of Rajya Sabha session going on and the former MLA cited his wife’s illness.

ACJM Mukt Tyagi, in-charge of the special court of MP-MLA, has ordered the case to be presented before the presiding officer.

On August 6 last, the appeal of six convicts, including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former SP MLA Anup Sanda, against the three-month sentence awarded by the Magistrate Court, was rejected by ADJ Ekta Verma of the MP-MLA special court. The magistrate court’s sentence was reinstated and the accused were ordered to surrender in the court on August 9.

According to the incidebt on June 19, 2001, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and former SP MLA Anup Sanda, along with others, had protested by blocking the road near the northern end of Gabhadiya overbridge in Kotwali Nagar area regarding the power cuts and water problems in the Sultanpur city. Police had registered a case against many people including Sanjay Singh and Anup Sanda.

On January 11, 2023, the Special Magistrate Court of MP-MLA held MP Sanjay Singh, former MLA Anoop Sanda, former City Congress Committee spokesperson Santosh Chaudhary, former councilor Kamal Srivastava, former nominated councilor Vijay and Subhash Chaudhary guilty and had given each three month imprisonment and Rs 1500 as fine.