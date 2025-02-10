AAP MLA Amanatullah booked for obstructing police probe

The Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against AAP MLA from Okhla constituency Amanatullah Khan for allegedly obstructing police probe, a police official said.

According to the official, the case was registered at Jamia Nagar Police station in South East Delhi under relevant sections of BNS including Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions, following his intervention and questioning the legitimacy of the arrest of an individual by the Crime Branch team.

As per the cops, a team of Crime Branch had gone to Jamia Nagar to detain Shahbaz Khan, who was facing an attempt-to-murder charge. After the police successfully detained him, the AAP legislator intervened and this soon escalated into a heated exchange between them.

Meanwhile the detained suspect fled from the spot while the MLA along with his supporters was engaged in a heated argument with the cops.

This led the crime branch team to take a legal action against the representative from Okhla.

Earlier on February 5, Khan was booked by Delhi Police for violating the Model Code of Conduct that was enforced in view of the Assembly elections.

The action against Khan was taken after a video of him surfaced where the AAP leader was allegedly seen roaming in his constituency (Okhla) along with his supporters after the campaigning period ended.

The DCP South East Delhi on the official handle on X had posted, “In this matter, FIR under section 223 (3,5) of BNS and 126 RP Act against Amanatullah has been registered at Police Station Jamia Nagar for violating MCC.”