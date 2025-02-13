AAP MLA Amanatullah appears before Delhi Police

AAP MLA elect from Okhla Amanatullah Khan on Thursday appeared before the Delhi Police at the Jamia Nagar Police station in South East Delhi following a notice that was served to him asking for his cooperation in the investigation.

He was booked under several sections of BNS including Sections 221, 132, and 121(1), which pertain to harboring offenders, obstructing public servants, and conspiracy against the state at Jamia Nagar police station.

He joined the investigation on Thursday evening at Jamia Nagar Police station after a Delhi court granted interim protection from arrest. Additional Sessions Judge Jitendra Singh said the allegation of the police team that Khan was instrumental in facilitating the escape of an accused person in another case “does not seem to carry weight” since that accused was already on anticipatory bail in the case in which police had gone to arrest him.

Hence, the Court ordered that no coercive steps be taken against Amanatullah Khan till the next date of hearing, which is February 24. Meanwhile, it directed the AAP MLA to join the investigation.

Notably, the AAP legislator was allegedly hiding and evading his imminent arrest following causing obstruction to the law enforcement officials in carrying out their duties.

Earlier on Wednesday, Khan wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora mentioning that he is not absconding, and is working in the constituency only. “The FIR has been filed based on distorted facts and despite the fact that I have committed no crime. The incident in question is a clear case of misrepresentation of facts, and it is an attempt to falsely implicate me in an act in which I have no involvement.”

“I respectfully request a thorough review of any proceedings initiated against me based on this false and baseless complaint and appropriate action to prevent any undue harassment of a duly elected public servant,” the letter mentioned.

As per the cops, a team of the Crime Branch had gone to Jamia Nagar to detain Shahbaz Khan, who was facing an attempt-to-murder charge. After the police successfully detained him, the AAP legislator intervened and this soon escalated into a heated exchange between them.

Meanwhile, the detained suspect fled from the spot while the MLA along with his supporters was engaged in a heated argument with the cops.

This led the crime branch team to take legal action against the representative from Okhla.