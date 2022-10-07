The presence of Delhi Government Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at a mass religious conversion event has sparked a new controversy between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP after the video clip of the event went viral. In the clip, thousands can be seen taking an oath denouncing Hindu Gods and their worship.

The mass conversion event, titled Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din, is a yearly event, which is held to mark Dr BR Ambedkar’s conversion to Lord Buddha’s faith in October 1956 along with lakhs of followers.

The AAP Minister, who was seen along with thousand others at the event, can be heard taking an oath, saying, “I shall have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Maheshwara, nor shall I worship them”.

The BJP has denounced the participation of the AAP minister, terming it an ‘insult’ to Hinduism and Buddhism.

Taking to Twitter, NJP MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted, “Why is AAP so anti-Hindu?”. Further during a press conference, he added that, “AAP ministers are attempting to cause riots. The minister should immediately be removed from the party. We’re submitting a complaint against him.”

The BJP’s Delhi unit tweeted the video, and accused the AAP minister of “spewing venom” against Hindus.

“See how Kejriwal’s minister is spewing venom against Hindus. The anti-Hindu face of the electoral Hindu Kejriwal and AAP has come forward. The public will soon give a befitting reply to the anti-Hindu AAP. Shame on you, Kejriwal,” the tweet read.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, who holds the Social Welfare Minister position in the Delhi Cabinet, retorted back, saying that the BJP should revisit constitutional rights. “BJP is anti-national. I have faith in Buddhism, why does anyone have trouble with it? Let them complain. The constitution gives us the freedom to follow any religion. BJP is afraid of AAP. They can only lodge fake cases against us,” he said.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also took a jibe at CM Arvind Kejriwal, saying why he(Kejriwal) goes to temples during elections when his minister is “making people take an oath” against Hindu Gods.

Strengthening down on his stand, the AAP minister went on to say that he has faith in Buddhism and nobody can force him to follow a religion.

“Those who do caste based politics are traitors, they don’t have any other agenda. They think they have exclusive rights over a particular religion. They are questioning why AAP workers go to temples. Well, those who have faith will go. I have faith in Buddhism, so I will go there. No one can force me to follow a religion,” Mr Gautam added.

The event was organised by the Jai Bheem Mission – founded by Mr Gautam – where nearly 7000 people, mostly Dalits, converted their religion embracing Buddhism. The event was also attended by the great-grandnephew of BR Ambedkar, Rajratna Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, the Oath process has its root in Dr Ambedkar 22 vows, which he took while his conversion and also includes denouncing Hindu Gods, that are repeated during these mass conversion events.