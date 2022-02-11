AAP leader Sanjay Singh slams BJP, RSS over ‘hijab’ controversy on ‘Koo’

The Rajya Sabha Member of Aam Aadmi Party, Sanjay Singh, has taken a stinging dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh.

His video is posted by the official account of Uttar Pradesh unit of AAP on India’s only multilingual micro-blogging platform ‘Koo’.

“For 90 years, you wore half pants. Only recently you have started wearing full pants. Did anyone object to your clothings?,” he thundered. The ‘half pant’ reference is a potshot at the RSS activists.

Training his guns at the BJP, he said, “The BJP is not talking about the issues such as health, education and water during the election season. They are harping on ‘hijab’. The BJP people are harassing women who wear ‘naqab’. They must know that Hindu women also wear ‘naqab’. Hindu, Christian and Sikh women also cover their heads. ‘Ghoonghat’ is donned by Dalit women.”

“I want to tell the people of BJP to mend their ways and get their minds in order,” he concluded.

The ‘hijab’ row, which kicked off in Karnataka colleges, has now become a huge national issue.