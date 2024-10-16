AAP launches ‘Jan Sampark’ campaign ahead of Delhi polls

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched his party’s ‘Jan Sampark’ campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

As part of the campaign, party workers will reach out to city residents with a letter from Kejriwal telling people the “truth” behind his arrest and that of other party leaders in corruption cases.

“I have prepared a letter and our workers will go door to door with this letter till October 29. I am not corrupt, I was sent to jail by the BJP to stop the AAP government’s work for the people of Delhi,” he said.

Reading the letter, the former chief minister said, “They arrested me and kept me in jail for five months. They did it to stop the facilities I am giving you and other work.”

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also talked about the campaign.

“Today, Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to people. BJP knew that Arvind Kejriwal has been framed in a fabricated case and that he will get bail one day, so why was he arrested? To answer this, he has released a letter which party workers will give to people door-to-door. The letter says that BJP does not want people to have free electricity in Delhi,” he told a news channel.