AAP launches ‘Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched the ‘Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change’, aiming to involve the youth in the decision-making processes of the country.

The fellowship promises to provide an impactful experience, and network with like-minded people. The Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change intends to equip the youths of the country with abilities so that they can be their voice, innovate the solutions to their problems, and get a ringside view of the elections.

The selected fellows are to be engaged in field campaigns, Media and Communications, and research & data analysis. This fellowship will be for 11 months, and the location will be on a hybrid basis.

Advertisement

During this, addressing the youth of the country, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal shared, “The AAP is the fastest-growing party in the history of India because it’s a party of honest and educated people. No matter where you live in the country, if you have the zeal to change Indian politics and make India the number 1 country in the world, this fellowship program is a golden opportunity for you.”

The official handle of AAP mentioned, “The AAP is launching one of its kind initiatives ‘Ambedkar Fellowship for Political Change’. With the launch of this fellowship program, we are inviting political enthusiasts who have a burning passion for politics and wish to bring reform to the country.”

Quoting Dr. B.R Ambedkar, the AAP shared, “For a successful revolution it is not enough that there is discontent. What is required is a profound and thorough conviction of the justice, necessity and importance of political and social rights.”

The AAP appealed to the youth of the country stating, “The youth of India stands at the cusp of a defining moment, a moment in which proactive action will determine the pathway that unfolds for the generations to come. At this pivotal juncture, come forth and contribute your commitment towards building a nation that resonates and promotes the aspirations of a Billion plus Indians, giving a prominent voice to each corner of the country. As a part of the fellowship, you will be entrusted to spearhead the shaping of the development and public welfare discourse, setting the stage for empowering all fellow Indian citizens, to voice their true aspirations for the India they envision.”

As per the AAP, this Fellowship will enhance the attributes of fellows such as the ability to do cutting-edge political research and lead projects. Connection with like-minded individuals and senior leaders of the AAP. Ability to use one’s research, and critical thinking skills and implement campaigns to make a tangible impact on issues that matter most to them. Harness one’s creativity to propose innovative solutions. And first-hand experience of election campaigns.