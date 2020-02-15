Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has invited the teachers and principals of schools in the national capital to the swearing-in ceremony of the third time elected Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party said on Saturday.

Inviting the educators at the ceremony to be held at Ramlila Maidan, the party said they were the architect of Delhi’s transformation in the past five years.

However, the BJP hits out at AAP as its leader Vijender Gupta called it a “Tughlaqi farmaan” and wrote a letter to Kejriwal, asking him to roll back the order.

In his letter, Gupta termed the move as “sheer misuse of government machinery to meet political ends”.

“Education cannot be employed as a tool to launch one’s political ambitions. Moreover, in a democracy, issuing such orders goes against the individual’s right,” Gupta wrote in the letter.

The Directorate of Education, GNCTD has issued a dictatorial circular making it compulsory for govt teachers to attend Mr. @ArvindKejriwal’s oath ceremony. By virtue of the order 15000 teachers & officials are forced to attend the ceremony. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/jJ6KgCCVrT — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) February 15, 2020

As per the circular of the DoE, Head of Schools along with 20 others, including Vice Principals, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Coordinators, Happiness Coordinators, and Teacher Development Coordinators were also invited to attend the ceremony.

AAP leader reacted on Gupta’s tweet questioning, “When did BJP last think of teachers to be at the centre of your ‘vikas’ model?”

Delhi’s teachers and principals are the architects of Delhi’s transformation in the past 5 years. They deserve to be invited to the swearing-in at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow. When did BJP last think of teachers in at the centre of your ‘vikas’ model? Never did, never will. https://t.co/p7U2XHI4E7 — Jasmine Shah (@Jasmine441) February 15, 2020

Apart from the educators, AAP has invited PM Modi along with his cabinet as well as other BJP MLAs and MPs for the swearing-in.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Manish Sisodia told that auto drivers, sanitation workers, teachers, doctors, daily wage labourers were also be attending tomorrow’s event.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 12:15 pm on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan.