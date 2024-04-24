AAP hits streets against neglect of Kejriwal’s medical needs in Tihar

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its doctor wing under the leadership of senior party leader Kuldeep Kumar on Wednesday took to the streets to denounce the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged neglect of his medical needs at the Tihar jail.

They urged the public to respond to “injustice” with their votes, under the slogan “jail ka jawaab vote se”, in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar, who is the INDIA bloc Lok Sabha candidate from East Delhi parliamentary seat said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal has provided many facilities to the people of Delhi. He gave free bus travel facility to the sisters of Delhi, provided free electricity and water to the people for 24 hours, upgraded government schools and hospitals into excellent ones, such a Chief Minister has been put in jail by BJP through conspiracy.”

“The people of Delhi are ready to answer this with their votes. The people of Delhi are coming out on the streets and campaigning and making the voters aware of how BJP first implicated CM Kejriwal in a false case. Now he is being tortured even in jail,” he said.

Attacking the BJP, Kumar said, “It has been revealed to the whole country that the BJP is trying to kill him inside the jail. The people of Delhi will answer this with their votes. The BJP should explain why the health of a Chief Minister is being played with in the jail, why was he not given Insulin for 23 days? Why is Delhi’s son Shri Arvind Kejriwal kept in jail without any proof and recovery? The BJP is running away from fair elections. It is harassing the people of Delhi by arresting CM Kejriwal.”

Last month, the Chief Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.