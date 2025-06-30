AAP protests in Rajouri Garden against Delhi Minister Sirsa

AAP on Monday staged a protest outside the office of Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa in West Delhi’s Rajouri Garden, demanding his removal from the Cabinet over his ‘derogatory’ remarks.

The AAP had claimed that Sirsa’s remark targeted slum dwellers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Advertisement

The protest came a day after Sirsa said, “I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and AAP that you can protest as much as you want for Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, but we will not allow them to stay in this nation. We will not get involved in any such politics that comprises the lives of people in Delhi.”

Advertisement

He further alleged that “they commit crimes everywhere” and “their establishments will be demolished.”

In a post on X, the party mentioned, “After BJP government Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s statement calling the people of Purvanchal community living in Delhi as Bangladeshi Rohingyas, today the leaders and workers of Aam Aadmi Party, along with the people of Purvanchal community, protested outside Minister Sirsa’s residence.”

Joining the protest, AAP leader Vinay Mishra said, “This is the same person who stayed in slums before elections. Now, he insults those very people. The BJP’s hatred for Purvanchalis is not new. His statement will have consequences not only in Delhi but also in Bihar elections.”