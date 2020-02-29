The Delhi government is reportedly mulling to issue a WhatsApp number for people to register complains about hate messages being circulated on the instant messaging app in the wake of riots that claimed at least 42 lives in the northeast district of the national capital.

The AAP government has already been making appeals to the people of Delhi to not spread rumours and thereby raise tensions amongst communities.

Meanwhile, sources in the Delhi government, quoted by news agency ANI, on Saturday said that “a lot of hate material is being circulated on WhatsApp”. It further asked those receiving such material to immediately file a complaint with the Delhi government.

An official will screen all the complaints received on the WhatsApp number. The complaints which are genuine would then be forwarded to the police for necessary action.

Hate speeches by several leaders including that of BJP and AAP are believed to have incited people leading to riots in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government has set up nine shelters for the riot-affected people and will start distributing Rs 25,000 in cash as immediate relief from Saturday to those whose houses have been burnt in the violence.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that people with serious injuries would be shifted to private hospitals for treatment in case they are not getting proper medical facilities in government hospitals due to the rush of patients.

For the assistance of the violence-hit people, Kejriwal said the government has appointed 18 magistrates and four night magistrates.

The government is providing food and water and necessities to people on a larger scale, he said, requesting people to provide relevant information on whether someone in the affected areas needs food and amenities.

The government is getting support from NGOs, RWAs in providing relief to the riot-affected areas, the chief minister said.

The process of providing immediate relief or ex gratia of Rs 25,000 in cash to every household in case of the substantial or total damage will begin from Saturday.

“The balance cheque will be provided to them after proper assessment is done by the PWD. Any NGO, social organisations and individual donors who would like to contribute to our relief and rehabilitation activities can contact the office of District Magistrate North East,” he said.

A mobile application will also be developed where citizens can lodge details of the loss of property, loss of vehicles, damage to the business and details of injury and death.

Meanwhile, a total of 148 FIRs have been registered and 630 people either arrested or detained so far in connection with the communal violence, the Delhi Police spokesperson said on Friday.

The violence that unfolded in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar areas of northeast Delhi earlier this week have claimed at least 42 lives and left over 350 injured while also unleashing large scale mob-led destruction of properties.