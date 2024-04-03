AAP flags BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj’s name in ED’s list of lawyers; agency calls it mistake

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday flagged a document of party MP Sanjay Singh’s case in which BJP Lok Sabha candidate Bansuri Swaraj’s name figures in the list of lawyers representing the Enforcement Directorate.

Sharing the document on ‘X’, Bharadwaj wrote, “In Sanjay Singh’s case, among the lawyers representing ED is BJP candidate and its spokesperson Bansuri Swaraj. I had said yesterday itself that BJP and ED are the same thing.”

However, according to reports, advocate Zoheb Hossain, representing the central probe agency, clarified in the Supreme Court today that Bansuri Swaraj’s name in its list of lawyers was an inadvertent mistake.

Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the money laundering case relating to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

After his bail, the BJP said that it proved that the ”ED and our courts are independent”.

“He got bail and the ED did not oppose it. This shows the independence of our judiciary…This is the speciality of our democracy. The courts are independent,” Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

However, the AAP said that the ED didn’t oppose Sanjay Singh’s bail because the Supreme Court has warned the agency, saying if “you oppose this bail, we will write the decision on it, based on merits, facts and the facts are against you.”

“A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court warned the ED, saying that if you oppose this bail, we will write the decision on it, based on merits, facts and the facts are against you. You have not presented any evidence against Sanjay Singh…BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj’s name is also there in the list of ED lawyers. So it has become clear that ED and BJP are one…,” Bharadwaj said.