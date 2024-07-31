AAP demands Central relief package for Kerala in the wake of landslides in Wayanad

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Wednesday, demanded that the Centre should allocate an appropriate relief package to Kerala in the wake of the massive landslides in the Wayanad district of the state that claimed more than 100 lives.

Raising concern over the situation arising from the devastating landslides in Wayanad in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, “I stand before you (the Chairman) with a heavy heart to mourn the tragic loss of lives due to the catastrophic landslides in Wayanad. Yesterday, nature unleashed its fury and in an instance several families were torn apart. ”

“I, on behalf of my party (AAP), offer our deepest condolences to the people of Wayanad. Your pain is immeasurable and your loss is shared by every citizen of this nation. As we grapple with the enormity of this tragedy, we stand in unwavering solidarity with the affected families,” he said.

The AAP parliamentarian further said, “Let me assure you that you are not alone in their grief. We are with you and we will support you through this darkest hour.”

“It is imperative that we respond to this disaster with the urgency and the compassion it demands. I call the attention of the Minister (Home) to allocate an appropriate relief package to the state of Kerala,” he added.

Chadha said this package should not only provide immediate financial assistance to the affected families but also support the long term rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts. “We must ensure that the survivors must have access to safe housing, medical care and psychological support to help them rebuild their lives,” he added.

He also gave suggestions to strengthen the early warning system, improve infrastructure resilience, conduct community training, enhance inter-agency coordination and comprehensive rehabilitation. “I certainly feel this is not the time for political differences or regional biases. This is a moment for coming together as one nation to protect and support our citizens,” added Chadha.