AAP delegation led by Kejriwal meets ECI

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by its national convener Arvind Kejriwal met with the Election Commission of India on Thursday.

The interaction, carried out on behalf of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, is in continuation of the interactions being held by the poll panel with presidents of various national and state political parties.

“These interactions provide for a long-felt need of constructive discussions which enable National and State Party Presidents to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission, ” the poll panel outlined in a backgrounder.

“This initiative aligns with the Commission’s broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework with all stakeholders,” the EC said.

The Commission had held interactions with delegations of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by party president Mayawati, on May 6; with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by its chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on May 8; with General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), M A Baby on May 10; and president of the National People’s Party, Conrad Sangma on May 13.

A total of 4,719 all-party meetings have been conducted, including 40 meetings by CEOs, 800 by DEOs, and 3,879 by EROs engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties.