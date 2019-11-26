Boycotting the joint Parliament sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no right to celebrate the day after destroying the Constitution.

“The BJP has no right to celebrate the Constitution Day after destroying it, and so the AAP has decided to boycott the joint Parliament session,” Sanjay Singh, AAP leader said.

Alleging the BJP of hurting the constitutional values, Singh said, “It openly abuses the Raj Bhavan and pretends to observe Constitution Day, the soul of Baba Saheb must be weeping with BJP dictatorship.”

With the Saturday morning development in Maharashtra politics, the opposition attacked BJP saying it was the murder of democracy.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday announced that Maharashtra will go for floor test on November 27, and all MLAs must take the oath before 5 pm till Wednesday administered by pro tem speaker which will be videographed.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Ashok Bhushan reserved their order on the urgent plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress challenging Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to swear in BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar of NCP as the Deputy Chief Minister on Monday. In their joint plea, the three parties have urged the top court to order an immediate floor test.