AAP alleges BJP ‘plan’ to arrest top INDIA leaders ahead of LS polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that the BJP Government at the Centre had made a “plan” to arrest the top leaders of the Opposition INDIA alliance ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha polls. According to the party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to be its first target.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Kejriwal on November 2 to question him in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case.

The chief minister was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April this year in connection with the same case. However, he was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17, last year.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader Raghav Chadha alleged that the government at the Centre wants the Delhi chief minister arrested so that the BJP could win all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the 2024 general elections.

Chadha said the formation of the Opposition INDIA block made BJP leaders fearful of the losses in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “So, the ruling BJP made a strategy to implicate the top leaders of the INDIA and put them in jail,” he said.

“When top leaders are in jail how can they contest elections and run their parties? If the top leaders of the INDIA alliance are in jail, the BJP can effectively campaign and this way they can win the election,” Chadha contended.

“For this, our sources say a plan has been made, and the first arrest under this plan will be that of Arvind Kejriwal who is going to be arrested by BJP’s agencies,” he added.

He said earlier the BJP used to win elections because the Opposition votes were divided and this scenario ceased after the formation of the INDIA alliance.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, a day after the ED summoned Kejriwal, accused the Central government of attempting to finish the party. The party cited the 170 cases registered against its party leaders to substantiate its claim.