Ramachandra Guha who was detained by the police during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday termed the Act ‘immoral’ and ‘against the spirit of the Constitution’.

Guha also said that a wise and just government would withdraw the Act.

Taking it to Twitter, Guha said, “To make two things absolutely clear. 1. The immediate withdrawal of the NRC is a necessary first step to restore trust and heal the nation. 2. The CAA is immoral and against the spirit of the Constitution. A wise and just Government would withdraw it too.”

Guha was detained during the protest against the controversial Act and NRC near Bengaluru’s Town Hall.

On the detention, Guha said that it was absolutely undemocratic that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of every citizen.