Amidst tension and public anger over riots that rocked capital a week ago, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning. This will be their first meeting after the Aam Aadmi Party chief took charge for a third term last month after winning a thumping majority.

According to NDTV, the meeting will take place at parliament at around 11 am. Since it comes nearly a week after violence in northeast Delhi over contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) killed over 47 people and injured more than 250, it is expected this would be a part of their discussion.

Last week, Kejriwal had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah who controls the law and order department for the national capital, to take stock of the situation. “Amit Shah assured all help. We decided we must rise above politics,” Kejriwal had said after the meeting.