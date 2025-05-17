A Pradeep Kumar appointed Private Secretary to Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appointed former Kozhikode North MLA A Pradeep Kumar as his new private secretary.

Currently a member of the CPI-M State Committee, Kumar replaces KK Ragesh, who was elected as the party’s Kannur District Secretary last month.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Pradeep Kumar said he was committed to fulfilling the responsibilities entrusted to him by the party.

Advertisement

“I have been keeping away from parliamentary politics for some time and have been focusing on my role within the party. This new responsibility is part of that journey,” he said.

A Pradeep Kumar began his political career as an activist of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI-M, during the 1980s.