A new Bastar that stands for progress, peace, and people’s power is emerging: Chh’garh CM

The three-tier Panchayat elections in Chhattisgarh have ushered in a historic shift in the democratic landscape of Bastar, a region that was once considered a Naxal stronghold. For the first time in decades, villagers in Sukma and Bijapur cast their votes fearlessly, embracing democracy with renewed enthusiasm.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed this as a victory of the people, stating that the citizens of Bastar have chosen the path of development, decisively rejecting violence. He credited this remarkable transformation to the firm resolve of the central and state governments, consistent developmental initiatives, and an enhanced security framework.

“This election is not just about casting votes; it represents a shift in public consciousness. It is a testament to the people’s growing trust in governance and their unwavering faith in democracy,” he said. CM Sai stated that a new Bastar Is emerging— one that stands for progress, peace, and people’s power.

For the first time in decades, Naxal factions did not oppose the Panchayat elections, a stark contrast to past instances when insurgent threats often disrupted voting. This unprecedented change is attributed to the establishment of over 40 new security camps and the government’s strategic efforts to build confidence among local communities.

The enthusiasm for democracy was evident beyond Bastar as well, with massive voter participation recorded in districts such as Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Dantewada, and Gariaband.

In Bijapur, villages like Pusnar, Gangaloor, Cherpal, and Palnar — once known for Naxal dominance — witnessed overwhelming voter participation. This high turnout highlights a growing political awareness and a resounding rejection of fear and oppression.

Chief Minister Sai reaffirmed that the movement to eradicate Naxalism from Bastar has entered its final and most crucial phase. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the government has set a goal to make Chhattisgarh completely Naxal-free by March 2026.