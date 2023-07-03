A day after 3 killings in Manipur, students unions, tribal leaders condemn situation in the state

The Hmar Students’ Association Joint Headquarters Delhi issued a statement expressing grief and shock over the three recent killings in Manipur.

Speaking to The Statesman, Manipur Tribal Forum(MTF) co- convenor V.S.Naulakh said, “This is so shocking. The government intervention needs to be there. We really need to stop these killings “

The Hmar Students’ Association stands united in grief and shock as we condemn the barbaric act committed by Meiteis in Langza Village, Churachandpur District, Manipur.

The recent incident concerning the brutal murder of Mr. David Thiek, a valiant defender and fellow kinsmen, has left our community shattered and appalled.

It is with deep sorrow that we express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. David |hiek. His courageous actions in defending his village until his last breath will forever be etched in our memories. His selflessness and unwavering commitment to protecting his fellow tribesmen serve as a shining example of bravery and resilience.

The act of Meiteis, who not only took the life of an innocent man but also callously displayed his severed head on a pole, is not only a gross violation of human rights but also an abomination against humanity itself. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and must be vehemently condemned.

“We want to emphasize that this cowardly act will not deter us, the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo Tribals, from standing with our brethren tribes against these anti-national terrorists. We vow to remain resolute in our commitment to the safety and security of our communities. We firmly believe that the sacrifice of Mr. David Thiek will not go in vain, and we will continue to seek justice for his untimely demise,” said a representative of Hmar Students’ Association.

He further added, “We strongly urge the authorities concerned to take swift and decisive action to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice. It is imperative that the guilty are held accountable for their actions, not only for the sake of justice but also to send a strong message that such acts of violence will not be tolerated. Furthermore, we request the Central Government to provide increased security measures and support to the Kuki-Hmar-Zomi-Mizo community in Langza village and other vulnerable areas. It is crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of our people, who continue to face threats from these terrorists.

“We once again express our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. David Thiek. May his soul rest in eternal peace. We stand united in our resolve to combat terrorism and preserve the values of peace, harmony, and justice in our endeavour.”