“A country can never be developed and prosperous if its borders are not secure”: Amit Shah on BSF 59th Raising Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday celebrated the 59th Raising Day of the Border Security Force (BSF). On the occasion he emphasised the critical role of border security in the nation’s development and said, “A country can never be developed and prosperous if its borders are not secure.”

Further, Shah attributed India’s advancements in various fields, including the successful organisation of the G20 summit and the Chandrayaan-3 mission, to the secure borders maintained by the sacrifices of the BSF. Shah asserted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the country has made significant progress, with the BSF being the cornerstone of this development.

“A country can never be developed and prosperous if its borders are not secure. Under PM Modi’s leadership, the country has progressed in every field. Whether it is the successful organisation of the G 20 or the Chandrayaan-3, all of this is only possible because the borders of the country are safe due to your sacrifice and penance. BSF is the root of the development of this country,” Amit Shah said.

Advertisement

The Union Home Minister aslo expressed his heartfelt wishes to all BSF soldiers and their families, stating that the entire country takes immense pride in their service. He conveyed these sentiments while attending the commemorative ceremony.

“I extend my best wishes to all the soldiers of the BSF and their families on the 59th Raising Day of the BSF… The entire country is proud of our soldiers,” Amit Shah said.

Shah further expressed his deep trust and pride in the Border Security Force (BSF) and highlighted the peace of mind he experiences knowing the BSF is safeguarding the borders against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Shah commended the BSF’s commitment, stating that their presence at the frontlines ensures the nation’s security, allowing its citizens to live without fear.

On the BSF’s 59th Raising Day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “Whether it is the Pakistan border or the Bangladesh border that comes under the BSF, whenever the enemy makes a move, it is a tense situation but when the BSF says that their soldiers are present, I am able to sleep peacefully without any tension. Once the protectors of the borders take the front, nobody needs to worry about the borders. I, as a Home Minister, am very proud of you.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion of the 59th Foundation Day Ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF), Director General Nitin Agarwal highlighted the force’s significant achievements over the past year. He proudly recounted how the BSF effectively countered cross-border firing incidents, neutralised weaponized infiltrators, and intercepted numerous illicit activities.

“In recent incidents of cross-border firing, the BSF gave a befitting reply to the enemy. The BSF also took down weaponized infiltrators. In last one year, the BSF took down 90 drones coming from Pakistan and seized 1000 kg of heroin. At the India-Bangladesh border, more than 20 kg of banned contraband were seized in last one year. More than 150 kg of gold was also recovered…” BDF DG Nitin Agarwal said.

The BSF celebrated its 59th Foundation Day in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Thursday. The Union Home Minister is attending the event as the chief guest.