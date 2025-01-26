A celebration of spirituality, Sangam and Mahadev as UP portrays Maha Kumbh

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh portrayed the spiritual celebration of Maha Kumbh emphasising the tale of ‘Samudra Manthan’ and devotion to Gods.

The tableau illuminated the sublimeness of the Mahakumbh held at the confluence of the holy Ganga, the uninterrupted Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati at Prayagraj.

At the front of the tableau was a replica of Amrit Kalash tilted forward and symbolised the flow of the sacred Amritdhara. Around it, sadhus and saints were shown blowing conch shells, performing ‘Aachman’ and meditating (meditation), while devotees bathe in the holy waters of Sangam, imbibing the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh.

In the background of the tableau, devotees ready for akharas and Amrit (royal) bathing are depicted through murals and LED screens.

And its core, the mythological Samudra Manthan is an attempt to give us an insight into the profound historical and cultural significance of Mahakumbh.

The tableau further showcased robust technological and digital preparedness for Kumbh 2025, showcasing the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for fool-proof security and crowd management. The live telecast of the Akharas going for bathing on the occasion of Mahakumbh also gives a mesmerizing feeling of the holy land of Prayagraj and Sangam on the path of duty.

Earlier, Gujarat’s Tableau embraced the theme of development while preserving its heritage.

The tableau centred on the theme of ‘Anartpur to Ekta Nagar – Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi’ depicted the state’s cultural and developmental journey.

From the historic 12th century architectural wonders of ‘Kirti Toran’ of Vadnagar to the modernistic marvel of ‘Statue of Unity’, Gujarat depicted its journey elegantly.

The tableau was filled with beautiful ‘Pithora’ paintings, reflecting the heart of its tribal community.

The unprecedented projects of development being realized in the state like the manufacturing of Air Force aircraft, self-sufficiency in semiconductor production, Atal Bridge, underwater sports and auto hub were also represented.

The ‘Statue of Unity’ added brilliance and remembered the Iron Man of India’ on the year of his 150th birth anniversary.

Artists singing the traditional ‘Maniara’ with tableau are adding enthusiasm to the atmosphere.

As India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, people across the country are celebrating the day with great enthusiasm, immersing themselves in the spirit of patriotism. Cultural songs fill the air, and individuals are adorned in the tricolor, symbolizing unity and pride in the nation. The atmosphere is vibrant, as the entire country comes together to honour its democratic values and the significance of the Constitution.