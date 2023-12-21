Oppn MPs take to street over their suspension from Parliament

MPs from the Opposition parties took to streets of the national capital on Thursday over the suspension of MPs from the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

The MPs, including those suspended, marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk this morning. They were joined by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

During the demonstration, the protesting MPs shouted slogans while holding aloft placards, and banner against the ruling dispensation.

Attacking the government, they shouted, “Stop murder of the democracy.”

“Democracy is under siege.Why is the Prime Minister silent (on security breach in Parliament ),” read the placards.

Addressing the media, Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah why they have not given a statement in both Houses of Parliament over the recent security breach.

Attacking the Prime Minister, the Congress chief said,”He should come and speak in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as per law. But, he is speaking (on security breach in Parliament) everywhere and didn’t turn up in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha . This is really condemnable. It is violation (of rules) and becomes a privilege case.”

Accusing the ruling party people of disturbing the Parliament proceedings, Kharge said, “Yesterday, we were only 10 people . We were demanding discussion (on security breach) in the House. It happened for the first time that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister along with 120 MPs was standing in Rajya Sabha and were shouting slogans. This shows they don’t have faith in democracy. They don’t want discussion.”

“We, the people of India need to save democracy. Passing important legislations by suspending Opposition MPs is not democracy. It is the worst kind of authoritarianism,” he said.

The Congress chief asserted that the future generations will not forgive them, if do not raise our voices against the “dictatorship” of the ruling dispensation.

He also informed that they will hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Friday as party of the nationwide protest against the government over suspension of MPs.

It may be mentioned that INDIA alliance during its fourth meeting on Tuesday announced to hold a countrywide protest on December 22 in this regard.

Echoing a similar sentiment, NCP chief said, “This had never happened before in the history of Parliament (over suspension of MPs). There was one demand, a statement from the government (on security breach).”