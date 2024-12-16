97 new ESI hospitals approved across India in last 10 years: Centre

A total of 97 new ESI hospitals were approved across India in the last 10 years, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) provides comprehensive medical care in the form of medical attendance, treatment, drugs and dressings, specialist consultation and hospitalization to Insured Persons and their families through a network of 165 ESI hospitals and 1590 dispensaries across the country.

Advertisement

ESIC also set up new ESI hospitals and dispensaries across the country. “ESIC has approved 97 new ESI hospitals across the country during the last ten years,” Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

Besides, tie-up arrangements have also been made with public/private hospitals for providing cashless in-patient medical services to ESI beneficiaries, in case, ESI hospital or in-house medical services in a particular hospital are unavailable.

The major steps have been taken by ESIC to upgrade and improve the facilities provided to its beneficiaries

It has collaborated with Ayushmaan Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY) to provide secondary and tertiary care medical services to ESI beneficiaries through PMJAY empanelled hospitals in the country at places where ESI medical services are not adequately available.

Rates of benefits have been enhanced for Permanent Disablement Benefit (PDB) / Dependents’ Benefits (DB) Beneficiaries.

A new scheme has been approved to cater medical care [including Super Specialty Treatment (SST)] for superannuated beneficiaries who have contributed in ESIC but went out of coverage before superannuation.

Online module has been launched for updation / editing the particulars of Insured Persons (IPs) and their family details.

Aadhar based authentication of IPs & their family members on a voluntary basis has been adopted for providing social security benefits, including medical and cash benefits to beneficiaries.

For providing hassle-free services to IPs/Insured Women (IW), an online portal/facility has been started for submission of cash benefit claims under ESI scheme.