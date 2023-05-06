95 grievances received at NDMC’s Suvidha Camp

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organised its Suvidha Camp at Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road, Palika Kendra in the National Capital to provide information, facilitation and grievances redresses for the benefit of its residents and services users of NDMC area.

As many as 95 grievances were received from the public in the camp by the officers concerned of NDMC.

Most of the grievances of residents of the New Delhi area pertained to the personnel, civil engineering, horticulture, public health, enforcement, commercial, tax and estate departments. Besides, hundreds of local residents and service users visited the Suvidha Camp to obtain information regarding NDMC civic services.

All public grievances were discussed face to face by the public with the officials concerned of various NDMC Departments for expeditious resolutions. Grievances requiring policy level decisions were explained along with likely timelines of their redressal.

Over hundred officials of 30 Departments of NDMC were present in the camp across the table for on the spot redressal of grievances. The help desks of the various departments were supervised by the Head of the Departments.

Apart from organising the Suvidha Camps, NDMC has also launched a “Jan Suvidha Portal” as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for the residents and service users of NDMC.