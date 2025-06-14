125 grievances addressed at NDMC’s Suvidha camp; portal for online redressal also active

As many as 125 grievances were received by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) during its Suvidha Camp held on Saturday.

“Most of the grievances from residents of the New Delhi area pertained to the Personnel, Civil Engineering, Horticulture, Public Health, Enforcement, Commercial, Tax, and Estate departments,” the NDMC stated.

The camp was organised at the NDCC Convention Centre, Jai Singh Road, to provide information, facilitation, and grievance redressal services for residents and service users in the NDMC area.

“In total, 125 grievances were received from the public by the concerned officers of the NDMC during the camp,” the civic body confirmed.

In addition to those filing complaints, hundreds of local residents and service users visited the camp to seek information about NDMC civic services.

All public grievances were discussed face-to-face by the public with officials from the respective NDMC departments to ensure prompt resolution. Matters requiring policy-level decisions were also addressed, with timelines for resolution explained to complainants.

More than 100 officers and officials from 30 NDMC departments were present at the camp, seated across tables for on-the-spot redressal. Help desks were actively supervised by department heads.

In addition to organising physical Suvidha Camps, the NDMC has also launched the “Jan Suvidha Portal” as a contactless grievance redressal mechanism for residents and service users. The portal link is available on the NDMC website.

The Jan Suvidha Portal allows users to lodge complaints, track the status of grievances, and provide feedback on the redressal process.

Grievances can also be submitted via NDMC’s official social media platforms including Twitter (https://twitter.com/tweetndmc), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ndmcgov), and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/newdelhimunicipalcouncil).

“These complaints are continuously monitored by the Heads of Departments and are resolved as quickly as possible,” the NDMC added.