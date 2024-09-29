9 dead after bus rams into stone-laden stationary truck in MP

At least nine people died and 20 others were injured when a bus rammed into a stone-laden stationary truck in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh.

Six people died on the spot while three more succumbed on Sunday during treatment at a hospital. The condition of a few more of the injured was also said to be critical.

According to police officials, the accident took place at around 11 pm on Saturday on National Highway number 30.

Advertisement

As per Maihar SP Sudhir Agrawal, the private bus, carrying around 45 passengers was heading for Nagpur via Rewa after starting from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh when it crashed near the Nadan Dehat police station in Maihar district.

Police said of the deceased, four hailed from Jaunpur district and three from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav expressed grief on the accident and said that he had instructed district administration authorities to provide all necessary help to the injured along with financial assistance to the kin of the deceased and the injured, as per government rules.

Expressing remorse, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also stated that the loss of lives in Maihar was very painful. “My sympathies are with the grief-stricken family members of the deceased,” he wrote on X.

Adityanath said he has contacted the MP government for all possible help to the victims.