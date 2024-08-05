9.1 pc increase in foreign tourist arrivals during January-May: Govt

Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) registered a growth of 9.1 per cent during the period January-May this year, the government informed the Parliament on Monday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that FTAs during the period January- May, 2024 were 40.72 lakh as compared to 37.32 lakh in January-May 2023, registering a growth of 9.1 per cent with respect to 2023.

Shekhawat said the Ministry of Tourism has released the tourism statistics for May.

The Union Minister, while mentioning the highlights of the tourism statistics, said FTAs in May, 2024 were 6 lakh as compared to 5.98 lakh in May, 2023, registering a growth of 0.3 per cent with respect to 2023.

He said Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs) during the month of May 2024 were Rs 17,762 crore as compared to Rs 17,206 crore in May 2023, registering a growth of 3.23 per cent with respect to 2023.

Shekhawat said that FEEs during the period January- May 2024 were Rs1,08,362 crore as compared to Rs 88,441 crore in January-May 2023 registering a growth of 22.52 per cent with respect to 2023.

“The trends highlighted indicate a positive impact on the overall economic growth and development of the tourism sector in the country. The data shows a consistent increase in Foreign Tourist Arrivals and Foreign Exchange Earnings suggesting a robust and expanding tourism industry,” the Union Minister added.