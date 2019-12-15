As Assam and Tripura saw violent protests, and chaos in Guwahati of the kind not seen since the pre-Assam Accord in the 1980s, within hours of CAB clearing both the houses, indefinite curfew and internet were shut down in parts of northeastern states. Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday said 85 people have been arrested so far in connection with violent incidents during protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The situation is under control and police will take stern action against people indulging in violence, Mahanta said.

“Incidents of stone-pelting, setting vehicles on fire and attacking life and property have been videographed. We will identify the persons involved and take action against them,” he said. Mahanta said “bad elements” who had infiltrated the protests to create disturbances have been arrested. “Action will be taken against any person or organisation found inciting violence,” he added.

However, two 17-year-old boys were killed in police firing in Guwahati on Thursday during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in the city. According to Scroll.in Assam police fired without warning which led to the deaths of two boys. “The security forces did not bother with tear gas or rubber bullets and used live bullets right from the start”, a witness claimed.

Observing that adequate forces have been deployed, Mahanta said police acted with restraint during the agitations and took action only during extreme situations. The DGP urged people not to believe or spread rumours. “Anyone coming across any rumour should inform their local police station about it,” he added.