84 in fray for Raj assembly bye polls

Nominations of 10 contestants -Independents and local parties- were rejected on Monday during scrutiny for seven assembly segments of Rajasthan that will go to polls in bye elections on November 13. However, nominations filed by recognised parties including Congress, BJP, RLP and BAP were found in order and valid, a state election office spokesman said here.

With this, 84 contestants are in the fray. This includes Jhunjhunu (14), Ramgarh (11), Dausa(17), Deoli-Uniara (11), Khinvsar (13) Salumbar-ST(06) and Chorasi -ST(12). Deadline for withdrawal is until 1500hrs on October 30, polling will be held on November 13.

Advertisement