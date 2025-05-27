Odisha CBSE exam centres under scrutiny for unfair means; teachers, staff to face action

The state government has decided to initiate strict disciplinary action against the teachers and staff of two Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination centres in Odisha’s Bargarh district after an inquiry found adoption of unfair means at these exam centres, an official said on Tuesday.

Examination malpractice and unfair means were reported at Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Bandhupalli, and Padampur Public School. This has been corroborated after an inquiry by the CBSE Regional Office, Bhubaneswar.

Students of as many as six schools appeared for the examination at these two examination centres, which include four OAVs. CBSE declared the results of the 2025 Class X and Class XII Board examinations on 13 May. Advertisement

As per the report of the CBSE Regional Office, Bhubaneswar, after this incident came to light, the borad constituted a Sub-Committee to enquire into the matter. The Committee after examining all evidence, answer books, various reports, CCTV footage, and other related documents established that unfair practices were adopted in these two examination centres.

Advertisement “The state government has taken a serious view of this matter as the use of unfair means (UFM) in examinations is an injustice to honest hardworking students and adversely affects their future. As per the recommendation of CBSE, the state government is taking stringent action against the teachers/staff involved in such irregularities”, said an official.

Students, who are found to have adopted unfair means as per the report of CBSE will appear in the supplementary examination to be held from 15 July 2025/CBSE main examination 2026. The state government is committed to zero tolerance for the use of all such unfair means in examinations, added the official.