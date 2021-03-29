Eight states, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have reported a high number of COVID daily new cases. 84.5% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states.

68,020 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 40,414. It is followed by Karnataka with 3,082 while Punjab reported 2,870 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 5,21,808 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 4.33% of India’s total Positive Cases. A net incline of 35,498 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Five States, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 80.17% of the total active cases in the country.

Seventeen states/UTs have lower cases per million than the national average (8,724).

Nineteen states/UTs have a higher case per million than the national average.

On the other hand, the total vaccination coverage in India has crossed 6 crores.

More than 6.05 cr (6,05,30,435) vaccine doses have been administered through 9,92,483 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 81,56,997 HCWs (1st dose), 51,78,065 HCWs (2nd dose), 89,12,113 FLWs (1st dose) and 36,92,136 FLWs (2nd Dose), 67,31,223 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 2,78,59,901 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Eight States account for 60% of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far in India.

As of Day-72 of the vaccination drive (28th March 2021), total of 2,60,653 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 2,18,798 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 7,465 sessions for 1st dose and 41,855 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,13,55,993 today. The national Recovery Rate is 94.32%.

32,231 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 17,874 newly recovered cases.

291 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Seven States account for 81.79% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (108). Punjab follows with 69 daily deaths.

Eighteen states/UTs have lower deaths per million than the national average (117).

Similarly, eighteen States/UTs have higher deaths per million than the national average.

Fifteen states/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Assam, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Puducherry, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, A&N Islands, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.