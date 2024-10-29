8 members of United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) apprehended

In a significant crackdown on insurgency, the Manipur Police apprehended eight members of the banned United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) and seized a large cache of weapons in Thoubal district.

The arrests, which took place on Monday, stemmed from reports that the group was threatening locals and obstructing land demarcation processes in the district.

Police seized a range of firearms including AK-47 and AK-56 rifles, an M-16 rifle, a 9mm pistol, and over 190 rounds of ammunition. Mobile phones and an SUV were also recovered in the raid.

This development comes amid escalating tensions in Manipur, with authorities also handling a separate incident at GP Women’s College in Imphal.

A hand grenade was discovered at the college gates on Monday morning, leading to panic among locals.

Police promptly secured the area, neutralizing any threat. These incidents reflect ongoing security challenges in Manipur, with forces intensifying operations to address both insurgent and terror activities in the state.