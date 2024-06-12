8 killed in UP as sand-laden truck topples over sleeping family in roadside hut

Eight members of a family were crushed to death after a sand-laden truck went out of control and overturned on a roadside hut on Unnao road in Mallawan Kotwali area in Uttar Pradesh ‘s Hardoi district past midnight on Tuesday.

The deceased included four children sleeping in a hut. A girl was also injured in the incident.

Police said here on Wednesday that people of Nat community live in roadside huts near Chungi Number 2 on Unnao Road in Mallawan town. After midnight on Tuesday, a sand-laden truck, going from Kanpur to Hardoi, went out of control and overturned on the roadside hut of Awadhesh alias Balla.

After getting information, the police got the sand removed with the help of local people and JCB.

After straightening the truck, bodies of Awadhesh alias Balla (45), his wife Sudha alias Mundi (42), daughter Sunaina (11), Lalla (5) , Buddhu (4), Hero (22), her husband Karan (25), resident of Kasupet in Bilgram Kotwali area, their daughter Bihari (5) were recovered.

Bittu, daughter of Awadhesh, was injured in the incident. She has been admitted to Community Health Centre Mallavan.

Police have taken truck driver Awadhesh and helper Rohit into custody.