8 dead in a lift collapse in Greater Noida

Eight labourers died in Greater Noida West after a service lift at under construction Amrapali Dream Valley residential project collapsed on Friday morning.

Earlier yesterday, Four workers were reported to be dead and five were said to have sustain severe injuries and were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the district hospital.

Authorities reported that the incident occurred at around 9 am at the construction site when a team of nine laborers took the elevator to access the C-12 tower within the project.

Advertisement

Officials have taken action by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against nine people for the Noida lift accident. That includes officials from a construction firm, the elevator company supervisor, project supervisor, engineer, and others. The Bisrakh police station has initiated this legal action.

Since 2019, the public sector company NBCC has been managing the project, taking charge of the incomplete Amrapali group projects following the Supreme Court’s cancellation of the company’s registration.

The Chief Executive Officer of Greater Noida Authority, NG Ravi Kumar, made a visit to the location. He instructed officials to conduct inspections and assessments of all construction sites within Greater Noida.

This incident is not an isolated case. In August, the police booked a total of eight individuals, including members of the AOA of a Sector 137 society and an elevator manufacturing company, in connection with the death of a 73-year-old woman. The woman tragically suffered a cardiac arrest when the elevator she was on experienced a free fall from the eighth floor due to the snapping of one of its cables.